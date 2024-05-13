Contract details for Colts’ sixth-round pick Micah Abraham

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Thursday that they officially signed sixth-round pick Micah Abraham. Over the Cap now has the details on what Abraham’s rookie deal will look like.

Abraham received a standard four-year rookie contract that totals $4.193 million with a signing bonus of $173,956.

Abraham will receive the full signing bonus up front, but from a salary cap perspective, that $173,956 can be pro-rated over the life of the contract. Or, in short, the cap hit in 2024 from that bonus is just $43,489.

That pro-rated signing bonus amount plus a base salary of $795,000 makes up Abraham’s cap hit for this season, which totals $838,489.

Moving forward, beyond 2024, a $43,489 cap hit from the pro-rated signing bonus will be on the Colts’ books all four years of the contract, along with Abraham’s base salary increasing each year as well.

In 2025, Abraham’s base salary will be $960,000. In 2026 it increases to $1.075 million, and then $1.190 million in 2027.

Here is a look at what Abraham’s cap hit will be each season:

2024: $838,489

2025: $1.003 million

2026: $1.118 million

2027: $1.233 million

Abraham primarily lined up on the boundary at Marshall, but the Colts like his ability to play from the slot, where he could compete for the backup nickel role behind Kenny Moore. Abraham is an experienced college player who had terrific ball production.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire