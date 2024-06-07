Contract details for Colts second-round WR Adonai Mitchell

The Indianapolis Colts have officially signed second-round pick Adonai Mitchell. Over the Cap now has the details on what Mitchell’s rookie deal will look like.

Mitchell earned a standard four-year rookie contract that totals $7.386 million with a signing bonus of $2.191 million.

Mitchell will receive the full signing bonus up front, but from a salary cap perspective, that $2.191 million can be pro-rated over the life of the contract. Or, in short, the cap hit in 2024 from that bonus is just $547,925.

That pro-rated signing bonus amount plus a base salary of $795,000 will make up Mitchell’s cap hit for this season, which totals $1.342 million.

Moving forward, beyond 2024, a $547,925 cap hit from the pro-rated signing bonus will be on the Colts’ books all four years of the contract, along with Mitchell’s base salary increasing each year as well.

In 2025, Mitchell’s base salary will be $1.130 million. In 2026 it increases to $1.466 million, and then $1.802 million in 2027.

Here is a look at what Mitchell’s cap hit will be each season:

2024: $1.342 million

2025: $1.678 million

2026: $2.014 million

2027: $2.350 million

Over the last few weeks during Colts’ OTAs and minicamp, Mitchell is already flashing that playmaking potential that he brings to the offense.

With 4.34 speed and refined route-running ability, Mitchell is a player who can impact the passing game in all parts of the field. His presence and gravity could also help open up opportunities for Michael Pittman and Josh Downs.

“The explosiveness that he comes off the ball and wins one-on-ones,” said Steichen during OTAs. “I mean he’s been making a ton of plays out here the last couple of days. He’s going to bring an element to our offense that we’re really excited about.”

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire