Contract details on Chiefs’ recent signings in free agency

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to be active in the NFL’s free agency period, making several new additions to the team while also bringing back some of their own players.

Below you’ll find an updated look at the contract details for several players who have recently signed or re-signed with the team. We still await the full contract information for some recently-signed players like Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Deon Bush, Austin Reiter and Ronald Jones. We already have covered the contract details for Justin Reid and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

All that said, there are a number of players whose contracts have been agreed upon and released publicly. All contract details below are courtesy of Over The Cap.

Chad Henne

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

It was a bit of a surprise when Henne re-signed with the Chiefs on a one-year deal. With Shane Buechele waiting in the wings, the team was expected to move on from their veteran backup quarterback. Instead, they’ve committed to another year of Henne.

Henne’s one-year deal includes a $2.385 million base salary with $880K in prorated bonus. That brings his cap hit up to $3.265 million for the 2022 NFL season, which is good for the tenth-highest cap hit on the team currently. While Buechele could still prove to be worthy of the No. 2 spot in training camp or the preseason, that cap hit guarantees that Henne will be in Kansas City as the backup in 2022.

Derrick Nnadi

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

A former third-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft, Nnadi is one of the more underrated run-stuffing defensive tackles in the NFL. Nnadi signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs with a $1.995 million base salary. It also includes $500K in prorated bonus money and $255K in per game roster bonus, it brings his cap number up to $2.75 million for the 2022 NFL season. Considering what other nose tackles signed for during this free agency period, this is a really good contract for a valuable player in Kansas City.

Jermaine Carter Jr.

Story continues

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

One of the Chiefs’ newest free agent signings, Carter signed a one-year deal with Kansas City after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Carolina Panthers. A former fifth-round draft pick out of the University of Maryland, Carter was a player that Kansas City had a ton of interest in ahead of the 2018 NFL draft. He’s coming off his best season as a professional and his one-year contract with the Chiefs is worth a flat $1.77 million in guaranteed money. That’ll be his cap hit for 2022 as well.

Michael Burton

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

One of the earliest re-signings for the Chiefs, Burton is here to stay for the 2022 NFL season after joining Kansas City in 2021. Burton signed a one-year contract with the Chiefs that qualifies for the veteran salary benefit. So even though he carries a $1.12 million base salary with $152K in bonus proration with $580K guaranteed, he’ll only cost roughly $1 million toward the salary cap in 2022.

Geron Chrisitan

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

A new addition along the offensive line, Christian comes to Kansas City after spending time with both the Washington Commanders and the Houston Texans. His one-year deal also qualifies for the veteran salary benefit, so even though it carries $1.035 million base salary, $152.5K in bonus proration and a $895,000 guaranteed salary, he’ll only count just over $1 million against the salary cap in 2022.

Elijah Lee

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Of the players we’ve mentioned so far, Lee is the only one with less than a $1 million salary cap hit in 2022. A local prospect coming home with a chance to compete and earn a spot for his hometown team, Lee signed a one-year deal worth $1.055 million with $325K guaranteed. His cap number is $915K for the 2022 NFL season. Should he not make the team, the Chiefs would eat $325K in dead money and save $590K in cap space.

1

1