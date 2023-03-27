Contract details for new Chiefs LB Drue Tranquill revealed

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed former Los Angeles Chargers LB Drue Tranquill on a one-year contract. It was initially reported as a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, but at face value, it’s really a one-year deal worth $3 million with an opportunity to earn more through incentives. It’s a strikingly similar deal to the one that S Mike Edwards signed with the team.

According to the folks at Over The Cap, the 28-year-old Tranquill will have a $1.01 million base salary in 2023, which is fully guaranteed. There is also a $1.440 million prorated bonus. The deal has $510K in per-game roster bonuses. There’s also a $40K workout bonus attached to the offseason program. That’ll bring the 2023 salary cap number for Edwards to a grand total of $3 million, which is only slightly more than the $2.8 million charge for Edwards.

Tranquill now has the 12th-highest salary cap hit on the team this season, coming in right behind Trent McDuffie. On the surface, it looks like a solid deal for both the player and the team, especially with Tranquill coming off of a career season in Los Angeles.

Remember that the incentive package for Tranquill is probably considered not likely to be earned (NLTBE). That means that any earned incentives will count against the 2024 salary cap as opposed to the 2023 salary cap for Kansas City.

More Free Agency!

Which players did Chiefs' AFC West rivals sign in free agency? Did the Chiefs attempt to retain WR Mecole Hardman? Chiefs to re-sign DT Phil Hoskins

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire