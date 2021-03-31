Contract details for new Chiefs C Austin Blythe

The Kansas City Chiefs have continued to add pieces during the 2021 free agency period on some very affordable contracts.

The latest player to fall in that category is former Los Angeles Rams C Austin Blythe, who agreed to terms with the Chiefs on Tuesday. According to Houston Chronicle beat writer Aaron Wilson, Blythe’s one-year deal with the Chiefs includes a $990K fully-guaranteed base salary and an additional $760K in playtime and performance incentives. That number comes in under the qualifying number of $1.75 million for the NFL’s compensatory pick formula.

As things stand right now, the Chiefs have only added one player (Joe Thuney) who qualifies toward the compensatory pick formula.

Austin Blythe (Chiefs) one year, $990K salary (gtd), $760K playtime, team performance incentive — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 31, 2021

The Rams’ brass appeared to indicate they wanted to bring Blythe back, so it’s a bit surprising to see him take a deal like this. It’s possible he was seeking a multi-year commitment to stay in Los Angeles. It’s also possible that he was just interested in a change of scenery. Whatever the case, this has the makings of a great deal for Kansas City, especially if he ends up starting for the team.

When you look around the free-agent market, there just isn’t much traction around the league right now in the second wave of free agency. The Chiefs, however, are doing a good job of finding some players who can contribute at a bargain price and doing so without compromising their chances at earning one or more compensatory draft picks in 2022.

