Contract details for new Cardinals WR Zach Pascal

The Arizona Cardinals inked former Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal to a two-year contract. We have those details from Over the Cap.

It is a two-year contract worth $4.5 million.

He gets a $1.5 million signing bonus, which accounts for all the guaranteed money in the deal.

His 2023 salary will be the league minimum of $1.08 million, giving him a cap hit of $1.83 million this year.

His salary goes up to $1.92 million in 2024. His cap hit will be $2.67 million.

Pascal is expected to be receiver depth and play special teams. However, he does have a pair of seasons with more than 600 receiving yards, so there is some upside.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire