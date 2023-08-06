Contract details for new Cardinals TE Geoff Swaim

The Arizona Cardinals added veteran tight Geoff Swaim at the start of training camp to bolster their tight end room. We now know the details of the one-year deal he signed with the Cardinals, thanks to Over the Cap.

It is a one-year contract worth $1.7 million.

He received a $450,000 signing bonus and will earn $1.165 million in salary, the league minimum. He will also make $5,000 per game he is active in 2023, a max of $85,000.

The amount of the signing bonus suggests the Cardinals plan on him making the team.

There are no listed salary guarantees, though.

Swaim was coming off a one-year $3.5 million contract with the Tennessee Titans.

Swaim enters his eighth NFL season. Last year with the Titans, he played in all 17 regular-season games, starting 13 of them. He caught 12 passes for 58 yards and a touchdown.

He has never been a high-volume pass catcher. His career-high in receptions was 31 in 2021.

