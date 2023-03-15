Contract details for new Cardinals LB Kyzir White

The Arizona Cardinals’ lone outside free agent addition thus far is linebacker Kyzir White. He leaves the Philadelphia Eagles to be reunited with Jonathan Gannon, Arizona’s head coach and former Eagles defensive coordinator, and Nick Rallis, Arizona’s defensive coordinator and White’s former position coach in Philly.

The deal is for two seasons and reportedly for a max of $11 million.

We now have the details of the contract, per the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane.

It is a two-year, $10 million contract.

White receives a $3.5 million signing bonus, His salary in 2023 will be $1.5 million, which is fully guaranteed. He gets $5 million in cash in Year 1.

His 2024 salary is $5 million, $1 million of which fully guaranteed.

He can also make an additional $500,000 per year based on playing time.

Assuming no voiding years on the back end of the contract, his cap hit will be $3.25 million in 2023.

