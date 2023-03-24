Contract details for new Cardinals DE L.J. Collier

The Arizona Cardinals added former Seattle Seahawks defensive end L.J. Collier, a former 2019 first-round draft pick. He comes to the Cardinals on a one-year contract.

According to Over the Cap, he will make a little more than the league minimum. It is a one-year deal worth a little more than $1.23 million but qualified for the league veteran benefit.

He will make the league minimum of $1.08 million in salary. He receives a signing bonus of $76,250. He gets a roster bonus, likely tied to making the 53-man roster, of $76,250.

In all, it is more than $1.23 million in cash paid.

However, it will count less than that against the salary cap. It will count for less than $1.02 million. They get relief of more than $216,000 for his contract.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire