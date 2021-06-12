Contract details for Cardinals first-round pick Zaven Collins
The Arizona Cardinals have all of their draft picks under contract. The second-to-last pick to put pen to paper was linebacker Zaven Collins, the Cardinals’ first-round selection, drafted No. 16 overall.
We knew it was worth more than $14 million total. Now we know the rest of the details.
According to SI.com’s Howard Balzer, the deal is four years for a total of more than $14.69 million. The entire contract is fully guaranteed.
He receives a signing bonus of a little more than $8.04 million.
His salary figures look like this for the next four seasons:
2021: $660,000
2022: $1.33 million
2023: $2.0 million
2024: $2.66 million
With the signing bonus prorated over the four years of the deal, his salary cap hits look like this:
2021: $2.67 million
2022: $3.39 million
2023: $4.01 million
2024: $4.67 million
Expected to be the team’s immediate starter at the MIKE inside linebacker position, those figures are a bargain if he becomes a Pro Bowl-level player.
With more than $8 million in the bank from his signing bonus, he has the money to be able to buy J.J. Watt breakfast again.
