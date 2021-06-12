Contract details for Cardinals first-round pick Zaven Collins

The Arizona Cardinals have all of their draft picks under contract. The second-to-last pick to put pen to paper was linebacker Zaven Collins, the Cardinals’ first-round selection, drafted No. 16 overall.

We knew it was worth more than $14 million total. Now we know the rest of the details.

According to SI.com’s Howard Balzer, the deal is four years for a total of more than $14.69 million. The entire contract is fully guaranteed.

He receives a signing bonus of a little more than $8.04 million.

His salary figures look like this for the next four seasons:

2021: $660,000

2022: $1.33 million

2023: $2.0 million

2024: $2.66 million

With the signing bonus prorated over the four years of the deal, his salary cap hits look like this:

2021: $2.67 million

2022: $3.39 million

2023: $4.01 million

2024: $4.67 million

Expected to be the team’s immediate starter at the MIKE inside linebacker position, those figures are a bargain if he becomes a Pro Bowl-level player.

With more than $8 million in the bank from his signing bonus, he has the money to be able to buy J.J. Watt breakfast again.

