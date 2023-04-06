Contract details for new Cardinals DL Carlos Watkins

One of the Arizona Cardinals’ offseason additions was defensive lineman Carlos Watkins. It was announced a while ago but he didn’t officially sign his contract until earlier this week.

With the ink dried, we now know the details of his one-year contract, per Over the Cap.

It is a one-year contract worth as much as $1.67 million.

Watkins receives a $250,000 signing bonus and will make $1.08 million in salary in 2023, the league minimum. He can also earn up to $340,000 in per-game roster bonuses — $20,000 per game he is active.

He played in 12 games last season, starting four, for the Dallas Cowboys. He had 26 total tackles, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

The 6-foot-3, 305-pound defensive tackle has been in the league since 2017, when he was drafted in the fourth round by the Houston Texans. He spent four seasons with the Texans and two with the Cowboys.

In his career, he has 132 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits, five sacks, a forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, six pass breakups and an interception he returned for a touchdown.

