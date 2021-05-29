Contract details for Cardinals 6th-round pick Victor Dimukeje

Outside linebacker Victor Dimukeje was one of the Arizona Cardinals’ two sixth-round selections in the NFL draft this year. He and fellow sixth-round pick Tay Gowan recently signed their four-year rookie contracts.

The Cardinals now have five of their seven draft picks under contract.

We now have the key details for Dimukeje’s deal, thanks to SI.com’s Howard Balzer, who wrote about the contract numbers.

The total value of Dimukeje’s contract is $3,641,860 with a signing bonus of $161,860.

Dimukeje will make the minimum salary in the league each of the four years on his contract. He will earn $660,000 in 2021 and that increases to $825,000, $940,000 and $1.055 million the following three years. (Those salary numbers will also increase as the minimum increases each year per the new CBA).

His contract will count almost $693,000 against the cap this season if he makes the 53-man roster.

If he does not make the team and is cut, the nearly $162,000 in signing bonus money is the dead money charge against the cap.

Per Balzer, Dimukeje’s deal is a split contract for 2021 and 2022, meaning he will not make his full salary should he land on injured reserve and not be able to play in his first two seasons. His salary would drop to $415,000.

