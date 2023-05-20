Contract details for Cardinals 6th-round DL Dante Stills

The Arizona Cardinals have signed eight of their nine draft picks from this year. That includes the team’s final pick, defensive lineman Dante Stills, selected 213th overall out of West Virginia.

The details of Stills’ deal are out, per Over the Cap.

His contract is for four seasons and is worth a total of $3.97 million.

He receives a signing bonus of $133,332.

His salary is the league minimum each of the four years of the contract.

2023: $750,000

2024: $915,000

2025: $1.03 million

2026: $1.15 million

There is the possibility of his fourth-year salary increasing. With certain playing time escalators either in one of the first three seasons or over all three seasons to start the deal, the salary can be escalated to match a low restricted free agent tender.

Salary cap implications

Stills’ contract is easy to calculate for cap purposes. His cap hit will equal his yearly salary plus the prorated charge if his signing bonus, spread out over all four years.

These will be his cap hits each year:

2023: $780,000

2024: $948,000

2025: $1.06 million

2026: $1.18 million

