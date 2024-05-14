Contract details for Cardinals 5th-round LB Xavier Thomas

The Arizona Cardinals selected 12 players in the draft just over two weeks ago and of the 257 total picked in the three-day event, more than 100 have already signed contracts.

Card Wire has learned the four-year contract terms for five of them. One is outside linebacker Xavier Thomas, a fifth-round choice (No. 138 overall) from Clemson.

Jones signed a four-year contract worth $4,885,228 that included a signing bonus of $372,892.

The base salaries are $795,000 this year; $960,000 in 2025; $1.075 million in 2026 and $1.19 million in 2027. If Thomas is still on the team in 2027, that salary will likely increase to whatever the lowest tender is for restricted free agents. This year, that figure is $2.985 million.

There is also a split aspect of the deal for 2024 and 2025 if Thomas lands on injured reserve, so he would not receive his full salary. The minimum split is $470,000 this year and $515,000 in 2025.

The salary cap charge this year for Thomas is $888,223. However, he doesn’t currently count against the cap because the top-51 cutoff is more than that.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire