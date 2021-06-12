Contract details for Cardinals 2nd-round pick Rondale Moore

Wide receiver Rondale Moore, the second-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL draft in April, was the last of the team’s draft picks to sign his rookie contract.

We now know what the contract is worth and all the details.

According to SI.com’s Howard Balzer, Moore’s four-year rookie deal is worth a total of more than $6.9 million.

He receives a signing bonus of nearly $2.4 million. His salary for the 2021 and 2022 seasons is fully guaranteed.

These are his salary numbers for each of the four years of the contract:

2021: $660,000

2022: $975,000

2023: $1.29 million

2024: $1.60 million

As for the figures against the team’s salary cap, it is each year’s salary plus 25% of the signing bonus, as it is prorated over the life of the deal.

His cap hits the next four years are the following:

2021: $1.67 million

2022: $1.98 million

2023: $3.00 million

2024: $3.67 million

Moore is expected to be the team’s primary kick and punt returner and will have a role on offense, likely as the team’s fourth receiver and the player they use for some gadget plays like “jet” sweeps and reverses.

The salary for his fourth season could potentially increase to the level of a restricted free agent tender if he plays enough.

