Here are the contract details for Broncos’ two recent signings

The Denver Broncos are set to have added two linebackers to their 90-man offseason roster over a one-week period.

Last week, the Broncos signed linebacker Andre Smith to a one-year deal. Smith tried out for the team during mandatory minicamp and beat out six other players who were also vying for a contract.

Smith (6-0, 240 pounds) has played in 62 games, contributing primarily on special teams. His one-year contract is worth $1.125 million, according to KPRC-TV’s Aaron Wilson. Thanks to the NFL’s Veteran Salary Benefit rule, Smith’s cap hit in 2024 will be $985,000.

Denver has also agreed to terms on a three-year deal with Birmingham Stallions defensive lineman/pass rusher Dondrea Tillman on Wednesday. Tillman passed his physical, but the contract won’t become official until Tillman is released from his UFL deal. That is seemingly just a formality, so Tillman should be able to sign on Thursday.

Tillman’s three-year contract is worth $2.83 million: $795,000 in 2024, $960,000 in 2025 and $1,075,000 in 2026, according to the Denver Gazette‘s Chris Tomasson. That’s an impressive deal for a UFL player, but only Tillman’s $10,000 signing bonus is guaranteed.

Tillman (6-3, 270 pounds) spent three seasons with the Stallions and won three straight championships (two in the USFL and one in the UFL). He will now get his first chance in the NFL at age 26.

