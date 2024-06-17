Contract details for Bills WR Keon Coleman’s rookie deal

The Buffalo Bills took quite the blow to their wide-receiver corps with the departures of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis via trade and free-agency, respectively. One of the ways that Buffalo is trying to make up for those losses is through drafting wide receiver Keon Coleman in the 2024 NFL Draft and his contract details are now available.

Coleman, who signed his rookie contract on Wednesday, will be making a little over $10 million over the next four seasons for an average annual salary of $2.51 per year, according to Spotrac. Since Coleman was drafted in the second round (33rd overall), the Bills will not have the benefit of the fifth-year options for him, meaning that he will be an unrestricted free-agent in 2028.

Coleman will have $9.64 million of his contract fully guaranteed and that includes his signing bonus of $4.14 million and his salaries in 2024, 2025, 2026, and $1.735 million in salary for 2027. “In 2024, Coleman will earn a base salary of $795,000 and a signing bonus of $4,146,732, while carrying a cap hit of $1,831,683 and a dead cap value of $9,640,495,” according to Spotrac.

In total, Coleman will earn $4.94 million for the 2024 season and will earn future salaries as follows: $1.25 million in 2025, $1.71 million in 2026, and $2.16 million in 2027. If Coleman can pan out to be the best wide receiver for the Bills this season, he will come at quite the value.

#Bills deal for second-round pick Keon Coleman: $10.074 million, 95.69% gtd of deal, up from 93.7% at slot in 2023, with $4.146 million signing bonus, fully guaranteed salaries 2024, 2025, 2026 and $1.735 million skill, cap, injury guaranteed of 2027, $75,000 workout bonus 2027 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 14, 2024

