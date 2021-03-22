Contract details for Bills special teamer Taiwan Jones

In a year where the Bills are cutting dollars against the salary cap, special teamer Taiwan Jones got a pay raise.

By the slightest of margins, though.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Bills re-signed Jones to a $1.75 million deal. His base salary is $1.1M in the contract… up from $1.05M in 2020.

Of that, the 32-year-old has $400K guaranteed, along with other various game day and workout bonuses.

Interestingly, if Bills cut him before the season, they would not be on the hook for much of anything. His dead cap hit is only $700K, according to Spotrac, so about one million in salary cap space can be found there in August if the Bills want it.

Jones is a key player on the Bills’ special teams unit, though. One shouldn’t expect him to be released unless someone else earned that job.

