Contract details for Bills P Sam Martin

The Buffalo Bills re-signed punter Sam Martin ahead of free agency.

The team locked up their specialist to a multi-year deal. However, the breakdown provides a different story.

According to Spotrac, the Bills have an out on the contract after only one year–If Buffalo so chooses, savings can be found toward the 2024 salary cap if Martin is released after next season because of that so they might not even bring in competition for him during training camp.

In total, the 33-year-old’s contract is a three-year, $6 million deal. Of that, he gets $2.365M guaranteed at signing which helps keeps his salary cap hit down.

In 2023, Martin’s on the books for $1.6M toward the cap and his dead cap is higher than that. There’s no way the Bills cut him next season.

After that is where the team has some outs. There are also incentives sprinkled in that could save Buffalo dollars if they are not met.

Here’s Martin’s cap hits and dead cap savings over the final two years of his deal if the team let him go:

2024 cap hit: $2.050M ($1.2M)

2025 cap hit: $2.285M ($1.885M)

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire