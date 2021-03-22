Contract details for Bills OL Jon Feliciano

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
Like many of their contracts with players this offseason, the Bills pushed the ball down the road, of sorts, with offensive lineman Jon Feliciano.

According to The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia, the 29-year-old signed a three-year deal worth $14.4 million. The contract includes a $2.25M signing bonus and other various workout and game day bonuses, as well.

Most importantly, Feliciano’s salary cap hit will be the smallest in 2021.

Reportedly, his hits will be as follows:

  • 2021: $3.5M

  • 2022: $5.25M

  • 2023: $5.65M

Bills general manager Brandon Beane has structured contracts like this because the salary cap this year has dropped. Last year, it was $198.2M. Now it’s at $182.5M. The decline was because of fans not attending games amid the COVID-19 pandemic last year, which caused NFL revenues to drop.

While a sizeable drop-off, as long as fans do attend games next season, the 2022 salary cap, and future ones, will likely continue to rise.

