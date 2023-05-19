Contract details for 6th-round pick CB Kei’Trel Clark

Cornerback Kei’Trel Clark, selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the sixth round this year’s NFL draft, was not one of the first of the picks to sign his rookie contract. However, he did do it this week, signing his four-year rookie deal on Monday, two days after he became the first in his family to graduate from a university.

The details of Clark’s deal are now available from Over the Cap.

His four-year deal is worth a total of $4.05 million and he receives a signing bonus of $208,600.

He will be paid the league minimum salary each of the four years.

2023: $750,000

2024: $915,000

2025: $1.03 million

2026: $1.15 million

By hitting certain playing time markers, either in one season or a combination of his first three. Doing so will escalate his fourth-year salary match a low restricted free agent tender.

Salary cap implications

Clark’s cap hit each year simply will be his salary each year plus the prorated amount of his signing bonus, divided equally over the four years.

2023: $802,000

2024: $967,000

2025: $1.08 million

2026: $1.20 million

