Contract details for 4th-round pick OL Jon Gaines

The Arizona Cardinals have signed seven of their nine player selections from the 2023 NFL draft. Each player got a four-year contract and first-round pick Paris Johnson gets his deal fully guaranteed with a team option for a fifth season.

The details of some of the rookie contracts are in.

Let’s see about the Cardinals’ fourth-round pick, offensive lineman Jon Gaines.

His deal is four years and worth a total of more than $4.57 million.

He receives a signing bonus of $732,240.

His salary is the league minimum each year:

2023: $750,000

2024: $915,000

2025: $1.03 million

2026: $1.15 million

Salary cap implications

Gaines’ cap hit each season is not complicated. Each year, it will be his salary plus the proration of his signing bonus, spread out over the four years.

His cap hit each year will be as follows:

2023: $933,000

2024: $1.1 million

2025: $1.21 million

2026: $1.33 million

If he plays enough in one season or over the first three seasons, he can see a salary bump in 2026 to equal a restricted free agent tender salary.

An offer for Cardinals fans

For the best local Phoenix news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to azcentral.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

More!

Terry McDonough amends complaint against Cardinals, adding defamation claims Budda Baker's Instagram story says he feels disrespected DL Manny Jones claimed off waivers by Steelers

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire