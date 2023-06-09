In contract year, Cardinals' Hollywood Brown in top receiver role with DeAndre Hopkins gone

Jan 1, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (2) runs after a catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Somewhere on a boat in the sunshine on blue water, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown celebrated his 26th birthday last weekend with friends, including his closest pal, Arizona Cardinals teammate Kyler Murray.

Brown was back in the Phoenix area this week for team workouts, knowing he is primed to be the No. 1 wide receiver for the Cardinals with the recent release of DeAndre Hopkins. That, and this season being the last one on his current contract, mean Year 26 in the life of Brown could have an affect on his life and career going forward.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Only Brown feels he is just "one of 11," as he said several times on Wednesday.

"Guys we've got around me, the guys we've got all around, for me it's just about being that one of 11. If I can execute my job when my number is called, being the guy, being not the guy as long as I do my job," Brown said. "I'm a big believer in God. And I know my ability. ... I'm the type of guy I want to be number one," Brown said. "So you know, however that is, I've got to put in the work and I've got to go out there and do it. Just talking about it is not gonna get it done."

Brown and Hopkins didn't play with each other much last season due to Hopkins' suspension and an injury and Brown's fractured foot, but Brown was productive early in the season with Hopkins suspended and Brown the de facto No. 1 receiver for Murray. Brown was also the featured receiver for the Baltimore Ravens in his final season there in 2021.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon looks at Brown as does a former defensive back and defensive assistant coach. Brown's speed makes him hard to cover and he uses not one or two but several ways to create separation from defenders, Gannon said.

Advertisement

"Just from the aspect of we know the game's about taking the ball away and explosive plays, he's a threat when he is out there on the field," Gannon said. "You've got to be alert for the ball going over your head. So it's obviously a great asset for us to have."

At some point Brown will catch passes in practice from Murray, but for now he is working with Colt McCoy, a situation that should continue through training camp. McCoy and Murray have to adjust, too, with some new receivers in the fold in 2023.

Hopkins is looking for a new team. A.J. Green has retired. Brown leads a group of returning receivers that includes speedsters Rondale Moore and Greg Dortch, plus offseason acquisition Zach Pascal with fast-learning rookie third-round draft pick Michael Wilson expected to have a role.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during voluntary Organized Team Activities at the Cardinals training center in Tempe on May 22, 2023.

Pascal, a Cardinal for only a few months, has already had shirts printed that he will pass out to the team. Gannon won't reveal the message on the shirts, but it's a gesture that shows Pascal's familiarity with Gannon from their Eagles days and the receiver's understanding of the mentality Gannon wants his team to have.

Advertisement

"I know he brings a certain amount of toughness to the entire team that I like, he plays with violence from that position. He's not afraid to do dirty work. And it's a mentality," Gannon said. "I really like that part of what he brings to the table. Michael has come in as a rookie and we're 'Hey man, this is what's expected. And this is what we're expecting from you. Here's your role.' And he's taken to it. And he's doing a really good job, especially for a rookie. I think in any offense it moves a little fast, and where we are today, he's light years ahead of when he came in here for rookie minicamp. So that's good to see."

Moore, who turned 23 on Friday, is excited to work in new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's offense. Moore has shown flashes of big-game potential in his two NFL seasons, but is seeking some redemption for an injury-plagued 2022 season that included a pinky finger he dislocated in a game against the Rams last season.

The finger is taped but fine now, Moore said, though it looked horribly disfigured after the injury.

"Two years in and haven't played a full season, so I think that's the important thing for me, figuring out how we can get it done and sitting down and surrounding yourself with the right people and everything you can to get that done, because that's what I'm here to do," Moore said. "I work my tail off every day. I do what I'm supposed to do, meal prep, I get the right amount of sleep, I don't drink alcohol, I don't smoke, I don't do anything. So again it's just been an unfortunate turn of events and I haven't been able to get it done, but at the end of the day like I said, I know that I've done everything in my power to be out there. So hopefully that table turns."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: How the Cardinals' wide receiver position looks now with new No. 1, new players