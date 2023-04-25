Contract breakdown for Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts’ 5-year, $255M extension

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts signed a five-year contract extension that, along with contract incentives, is worth $255 million.

The contract includes just over $110 million in fully guaranteed money at the point of signing, and $179 million is guaranteed in the event of injury.

The deal includes an average annual salary of $51,000,000.

Hurts talked about why he took a team-friendly deal, and the numbers suggest that the All-Pro quarterback is all-in on wins over guarantees.

In 2023, Hurts will earn a base salary of $1,010,000 and a signing bonus of $23,294,000 while carrying a cap hit of $6,154,286 and a dead cap value of $110,485,486.

Hurts has three years of options and roster bonus money, and you’ll find that most of this contract can become fully guaranteed based on his roster status.

Here’s a look at the full breakdown courtesy of Over The Cap, Spotrac, and Albert Breer.

Total value

The $255 million falls behind Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in total value.

Avg./Year



The $51 million per season puts Hurts at No. 1 on the list ahead of every player in NFL history.

Total Guaranteed

The $179 million in total guarantees trail only Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

$110M guaranteed at signing (signing bonus + 2023 salary + 2024 salary + 2024 option bonus + 2025 salary + 2025 option bonus + $3.696M of 2026 salary)

2023--$1.01M base



Cap hit: $6.15 million.

The final year of Hurts’ rookie deal keeps Philadelphia among the most cap-friendly at the quarterback position.

Hurts will have a base salary of $4,204,000 and bonus money that brings the cap hit to over $6 million.

2024: $1.125M base

Cap hit: $13.56 million.

$38.875M option

According to NFL Network, Hurts is due $64 million through the first new year of his deal in 2024.

Even with the massive jump in money, his cap hit will only be $13.56 million in 2024, thanks to an almost $24 million signing bonus.

2025: $1.175M base

Cap hit: $21.77 million

$40.83M option.

In the second year of the five-year deal, Hurts will only count for $21 million, a steal in terms of salary cap relief.

2026: $1.215M base

Cap hit: $31.77 million.

$49.875M option

The third year of the contract extension again offers value and salary cap relief, with Hurts only the books for $31 million, despite earning $51 million a season.

2027: $51M* base salary

Per Albert Breer: In 2027, the Eagles can either pay $5M in an option bonus with a $46M base OR $49.655M in an option bonus with a $1.345M base.

2028: $51M*.Base Salary

Per Albert Breer: In 2028, it’s either a $10M option bonus with a $41M base or $49.6M option bonus with a $1.4M base.

