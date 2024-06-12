A new contract for Borussia Dortmund head coach Edin Terzic is not a guarantee

Sport Bild (via @bvbnewsblog) reports that a new contract for Borussia Dortmund head coach Edin Terzic is not a guarantee and a decision will be made after the start of the new season.

Despite reaching the Champions League final, Dortmund finished fifth in the Bundesliga, a big drop-off compared to the previous season’s second-place finish. So new Sport Director Lars Ricken expects an improvement in footballing terms with Terzic having to deliver before a new contract is discussed.

However, behind the scenes, things are not great at Dortmund. Recently it was reported that Mats Hummels would only stay at Dortmund if Terzic leaves in the summer. While the head coach’s relationship with sporting director Sebastian Kehl is not great.

Terzic believes that the squad he was provided with last summer was too weak and thinks he prevented an even worse situation with his tactical decisions. On the other hand, Kehl believes the squad is good enough but the coach was unable to get the best out of the players. If Kehl had been promoted then it was unlikely that Dortmund would have continued with Terzic.

It is worth noting that Terzic had some say in the building of the squad such as the decision to sign Niclas Füllkrug late in the window as well as the decision to turn down the chance to sign Edson Alvarez, in favour of giving Emre Can a new contract.

However, both continue to try and work together in a professional, united manner.

GGFN | Jack Meenan