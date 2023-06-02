Continuity concerns: Cowboys 2021 draft class is deep, but for how long?

Draft picks are afforded a certain degree of leniency after they’re selected. As prospects, they had previously been identified as being capable of making the jump from college to the pros. They’re not always supposed to be ready-made but rather developmental (to varying degrees), requiring patience as they transition to the highest level of football.

How much patience a team like the Cowboys exhibits for their prospects varies from player to player. The higher the draft pick and/or the higher the ceiling, the more patience Dallas tends to give. Low draft picks with limited upside usually aren’t granted the same level of patience.

Rookies are often given a free pass if at all possible (roster constraints don’t always allow it). But by Year 2 or Year 3, gains need to be seen or the Cowboys will move on to the next batch of developing talent. For the 2021 draft, the time to perform is now.

A staggering 11 players from the 2021 draft class are on Dallas’ roster this summer. It may not be that big of a deal to squeeze that number of young players on a losing team but to get all 11 picks on a back-to-back 12-win club like Dallas, is quite the feat. It’s truly a testament to the scouting department and the coaching staff.

Aside from Micah Parsons, they didn’t all hit the ground running. They took time to develop into contributors and a handful of them appear to be on the wrong side of the bubble heading into training camp this summer.

It’s put-up or shut-up time for these 2021 draft picks.

Kelvin Joseph, CB

Since getting drafted with the No. 44 pick, Joseph has had a largely disappointing career with the Cowboys. The maligned CB had issues at both stops in college (LSU and Kentucky) which continued in Dallas when Joseph was involved in a 2022 offseason homicide.

Joseph’s 2022 season didn’t go well either. While he proved to be capable on special teams, his play on defense was a disaster, with Joseph logging the lowest PFF coverage grade on the team.

It’s probably no coincidence in OTAs he’s been working with the safeties as Dallas tries him in a new role.

I love this "almost" interception by Kelvin Joseph. He showed so much awareness on the play and made himself a factor against both the deep and shallow route. He put him in position to be a playmaker. Keep doing that and the INTs will come pic.twitter.com/UhVz4KHDZE — Reid D Hanson (@ReidDHanson) December 28, 2021

As a rookie, Joseph flashed the skills that made him a second round pick. He’ll need to tap into that if he wants to bounce back in 2023.

He can’t make the team on special teams alone (C.J. Goodwin has that spot) so it’s going to take big gains from him on defense to make the team in 2023. Second round pick or not.

Osa Odighizuwa, DT

Picked with the first of the Cowboys three third-round picks, Odighizuwa came to Dallas as a 3-tech DT. The pass-rusher from UCLA has flashed high end traits over the past two seasons and was even named PFF’s Most Improved Player on the Cowboys in 2022.

Odighizuwa’s roster spot is in no way in jeopardy. He’s proven his worth and has improved each year since being picked.

Golston, picked No. 84 overall, came to Dallas as a DE but the Cowboys soon saw his versatility across the line and used him inside at DT as well. In 2022, he logged more snaps inside than outside and has been a key relief option to Odighizuwa.

But Golston won’t be handed anything. The Cowboys drafted a similar prospect in 2023 when they picked up Viliami Fehoko. Like Golston, Fehoko will also take snaps inside. Golston’s roster spot is likely safe, but staying ahead of Fehoko on the depth chart is critical for his future.

Nahshon Wright, CB

With Pick No. 99, the Cowboys selected their second CB of the day. Wright, a 6-foot-4 boundary CB from Oregon State, was thought to be “a Dan Quinn special.” His enormous reach pegged him for an ideal Cover 1/Cover 3 player and insulated Dallas at the position should Joseph, their second rounder, falter.

As it turns out, both CBs faltered and now both Wright and Joseph are fighting for roster spots. Assuming Jourdan Lewis isn’t released or traded, Dallas appears to be locked in with their top-four CBs. If these Day 2 picks from 2021 want to make the team, they will have to beat out the rest of the field to justify a spot.

Jabril Cox, LB

Cox was a celebrated pick at No. 115. The LSU LB had the coverage skills of a safety in the body of a LB. He was a high-character player who was widely considered one of, if not the, best coverage LB in the draft.

But it’s never clicked for Cox and after a season-ending injury in 2021, he struggled to regain form in 2022. 2023 is make or break campaign for Cox. The LB competition is thin, but he has to show he’s progressing or the Cowboys will look to add a proven entity to take his roster spot.

Ball was drafted in the fourth round as a player with both baggage and a high-end ceiling. Off-the-field concerns made him slip, but he had starting LT ability so Dallas couldn’t resist pulling the trigger.

Since joining the Cowboys he hasn’t shown he can be a reserve tackle, let alone a starting LT. His struggles in pass protection brought on a move to guard this offseason and now Ball is playing for his roster spot.

Simi Fehoko, WR

Fehoko came to the Cowboys as a raw prospect with elite traits. His speed and size made him an ideal big-play weapon. Unfortunately, he’s struggled to take advantage of the opportunities he’s been given and now appears to be fighting for a roster spot.

With Noah Brown gone, Fehoko will take aim on Brown’s old role as a physical blocking specialist. He’s built to handle the job and will be aided by his special-teams ability. But the WR field is deep and Fehoko has to show he can be player.

Quinton Bohanna, DT

Bohanna was the second Kentucky player the Cowboys drafted in 2021. The girthy 1-tech came in to be the anchor of the Dallas line. Instead he struggled just getting on the field. The Cowboys eventually traded for Johnathan Hankins to fill the interior role in 2022.

In 2023, the Cowboys doubled down at 1-tech and drafted Mazi Smith in the first round (joining Hankins). Dallas rarely keeps more than two 1-techs on their roster so the odds are stacked against Bohanna.

Israel Mukuamu, DB

Mukuamu came to Dallas as a CB and was made into a safety. After working behind the highly talented trio of Jayron Kearse, Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson, he was called upon to play nickel CB in the 2022 postseason. He showed a lot of promise in that role and could be used a variety of ways in 2023.

Nothing is assured and the Cowboys are pretty strong at at defensive back so he’s going to have to fight to build on his 2022 flashes.

Farniok was the last selection of the Cowboys in 2021. He’s an interior linemen with versatility across all three inside positions. Dallas currently has an open competition at LG and Farniok is being given the opportunity to win it.

He’s also rotating behind Tyler Biadasz at center, possibly rehearsing for 2024 when Biadasz is a free agent.

Farniok has a wide range of outcomes staring him in the face. He could be a starter as soon as this year, he could be the top reserve behind the three interior spots, he could be the heir apparent at center or he could miss the cut altogether.

