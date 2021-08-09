Work continues with sewer line replacement in Ringtown

Aug. 9—RINGTOWN — A large section of a sewer main in Ringtown is being replaced to eliminate problems caused by its age, obstructions and breaks.

The project of the Ringtown Municipal Authority is underway and is expected to take a few more weeks to complete along the entire length of Wood Street from Center to Line streets.

Alfred Benesch & Co. project manager Jacqueline A. Peleschak, the authority's consulting engineer, said the contractor is Arthur "Pat" Aungst Inc., Pine Grove, which was awarded the project with the bid of $249,695.

"The replacement of the old sewer line will eliminate deteriorating and sag sections of sewer line as well as eliminate the recurring blockages due to tree roots and line breaks," Peleschak said. "This effort will reduce the effects of inflow and infiltration into the sanitary collection system and wastewater treatment plant. The project will replace the existing pipe with new 8-inch plastic pipe in the existing trench."

Infiltration is clean water that gets into the system from below ground, usually through holes or cracks/breaks in the sewer line. Inflow is ionized water entering the system from the surface, due to stormwater getting in, such as through manholes or from illegal connections from homes or businesses that have rain gutter and basement floor drain connections. Other ionized sources are aging laterals and broken cleanouts.

The work planned included keeping all existing manholes, but as discussed by Peleschak at the authority's June meeting, two manholes would need to be replaced due to problems with the coupling connections, which will cost an additional $8,000.

Aungst will excavate to the existing pipe and replace it with the new pipe. The replacement length of pipe is 2,200 feet.

The project was delayed by having to wait for the piping to be delivered.

"The work began about two weeks ago," authority board Chairman Ray Sachleben said. "Most of the old line is probably terra cotta that will be replaced with the plastic one. The existing line was put in when the treatment plant was put in."

Story continues

The treatment plant was built in 1975. It currently serves 325 customers, almost all in Ringtown and a small number in Union Township. Environmental Services Co. Inc., Clarks Summit, is the plant operator.

"All of the money is coming from the authority," Sachleben said, adding that the project is from the authority coffers and not from any grant or loan. "We're able to pay for the line."

Contact the writer: jusalis@republicanherald.com; 570-628-6023