Work continues on the Gayle and Tom Benson Athletic Complex at Delgado

NEW ORLEANS — Construction on the two-story Gayle and Tom Benson Athletic Complex is still underway, but when it opens, Director of Athletics and Head Coach Joe Scheurmann is confident of its impact.

“I don’t think many junior colleges have a facility like this one,” said Delgado head baseball coach Joe Scheuermann.

The Delgado baseball team is already using the training room and the locker rooms.

Upstairs are coaches’ offices and a foyer that will allow Delgado baseball supporters to watch games from a strategically located mezzanine.

The project was jump-started with a $1 million gift from New Orleans Saints’ owner Gayle Benson.

“I can’t say thanks enough to Mrs. Benson and the whole operation out there. They have been great. Greg Bensel and Mr. Lauscha, they have been awesome,” said Scheuermann.

Coach Scheuermann said upgrades are also coming for the men’s and women’s basketball locker rooms at the Williamson Center.

His next gigantic ambition is a turf baseball field.

“That’s the next pipe dream of mine. That would be blessing, so if there is some sugar daddy out there, we only need 2.2 to do that,” said Scheuermann.

The Gayle and Tom Benson Athletic Complex is another reason why Delgado Community College is a step closer to unstoppable.

