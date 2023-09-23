“Continue to doubt Buchholz:" Bobcats defeat Vanguard to remain undefeated in 2023

It didn’t matter for Justin Williams that the Vanguard defender was draped all over him.

If Buchholz QB Trace Johnson delivered the wideout the ball, he was going to corral it.

The sensational sophomore followed through.

WHAT A CATCH BY JUSTIN WILLIAMS



On second down from the 11, the sensational sophomore goes up and snags a TD from @Tracejohnson12_ despite the DPI. It’s Williams first TD catch of the night



Buchholz is back on top of Vanguard 17-10 with 2:41 left in the third@FlaHSFootball pic.twitter.com/2kDk0K2rU5 — Noah Ram (@Noah_ram1) September 23, 2023

Williams’ 11-yard TD from Johnson put Buchholz up 17-10 on Vanguard (Ocala), and the Bobcats rolled from there to a 30-10 victory.

Buchholz moved to 5-0 Friday night at Citizens Field and removed the Knights (4-1) from the undefeated ranks.

LIVE SCOREBOARD: LIVE UPDATES: Get Gainesville-area week 5 high school football scores here

GHS beats Santa Fe: “We had no doubts of us winning this game": Gainesville ends 15-game losing streak

The ‘Cats faced their most serious adversity in the first quarter. On the second play from scrimmage, Johnson threw an interception. A play later, Vanguard’s star QB and USF commit Fred Gaskin scored from two yards out.

“Football is a funny game and being able to overcome adversity is not something that every guy has,” coach Chuck Bell said. “Those guys in the locker room can overcome some adversity.”

Buchholz coach Chuck Bell speaks to his team following their 30-10 win over Vanguard on Friday, September 22 at Citizens Field

A field goal from Jay Guinta cut it to 7-3, and it remained that way until late in the half when Buchholz’s special teams, which struggled in last week’s win over Creekside, stepped up with a blocked punt.

A few plays later, Johnson found DJ Hicks for a nine-yard TD, and BHS claimed a 10-7 lead.

Through much of the first half, Bell relied on Quinton Cutler. Injuries hampered the RB for weeks, but with Myles Graham needed for defense, the senior received more carries. He racked up some big runs, including a 28 yarder which set up the Williams TD.

Bell proclaimed Cutler still hasn’t reached full speed yet.

“He’s pushing through, and I haven’t been around many tougher guys,” he said. “I’ll go to battle with Q every day.”

Vanguard QB Fred Gaskins expresses frustration after an incomplete pass in Buchholz's 30-10 win over the Knights on Friday, September 22 at Citizens Field

VHS tied the battle with a third quarter FG, but from then on, the defense pitched a shutout.

“Defense is always going to get a stop,” receiver Jordan Richardson said. “I trust the defense 100 percent.”

The senior wideout added a big play of his own in the fourth as he caught a 25-yard pass from Johnson after a bobbled snap. Graham scored from a yard out two plays later.

Johnson, meanwhile, threw for two TDs on the night.

“Trace has got a connection with everybody,” Richardson said. “Our chemistry is going up, and soon we’ll be unstoppable.”

MYLES GRAHAM IS IN



The UF commit and RB scores from a yard out after a 25 yard pass from @Tracejohnson12_ to @JRICH_havinn put the Bobcats on the doorstep



Buchholz leads Vanguard 24-10 with 9:33 left in the fourth@MylesGraham2_ @GatorsFB pic.twitter.com/VipTcrFhFy — Noah Ram (@Noah_ram1) September 23, 2023

Buchholz ranked fourth this week in Class 4S in the USA Today Florida rankings and has received some flack for its easy schedule.

Bell said he wants the criticism to continue.

“There’s been some questions about myself as a coach, and that’s only going to push me and the kids harder,” he said. “Continue to doubt Buchholz because we’ll overcome the odds.”

Buchholz has a week off before playing city rival GHS on Thursday, October 5.

Noah Ram covers Gainesville-area high school sports and University of Florida athletics for The Gainesville Sun. Contact him at Nram@gannett.com and follow him @Noah_ram1 on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Buchholz football beats Vanguard Knights Friday at Citizens Field