Continuation of PFL’s heavyweight season gets two changes in Connecticut

The PFL’s return next month, and debut at Bellator’s former East Coast home base, has seen a pair of changes at heavyweight.

Daniel James (15-7-1) is out of his fight against Tyrell Fortune (13-2) on the main card. Fortune now will take on Marcelo Golm (10-5). And Marcelo Nunes (11-2) is out of his bout against Oleg Popov (17-1). Popov now will take on replacement Davion Franklin (6-2).

A Bellator official informed MMA Junkie of the new matchups Monday. The start of the PFL’s second half of the regular season takes place June 13 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. (ESPN/ESPN+), and features heavyweights and women’s flyweights who will attempt to qualify for the four-person postseason.

Fortune was supposed to fight Golm this past November at UFC 301 in Chicago, but Fortune became sick on fight day after the event started and the bout was scrapped. Fortune also was supposed to fight James to open the regular season, but had to withdraw. Consequently, he has no points in the standings, which are led by Valentin Moldavsky with 6 points. Golm lost his opening bout of the regular season.

Popov has 5 points after a second-round stoppage in his first fight of the season. Franklin will be fighting for the first time in the regular season.

With the changes, the PFL Week 4 lineup now includes:

MAIN CARD (ESPN, 9 p.m. ET)

Valentin Moldavsky vs. Linton Vassell

Dakota Ditcheva vs. Chelsea Hackett

Tyrell Fortune vs. Marcelo Golm

Liz Carmouche vs. Kana Watanabe

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5:30 p.m. ET)

Sergey Bilostennyi vs. Denis Goltsov

Jena Bishop vs. Taila Santos

Davion Franklin vs. Oleg Popov

Ilara Joanne vs. Shanna Young

Danilo Marques vs. Gokhan Saricam

Lisa Mauldin vs. Juliana Velasquez

Sumiko Inaba vs. Saray Orozco

Melissa Balic vs. Kristina Katsikis

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie