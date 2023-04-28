Continuar jockey, trainer and owner: What you need to know about Kentucky Derby 2023 horse

Kentucky Derby contender Continuar during a workout on Sunday. April 23, 2023 at Churchill Downs. Continuar placed third in the UAE Derby and first at the Cattleya Stakes in November at the Tokyo Racecourse.

Continuar is one of 20 horses expected to enter the Kentucky Derby on May 6 at Churchill Downs.

Spots for the Kentucky Derby are earned by gaining points through a series of prep races that began in September.

The post-position draw for the Kentucky Derby is set for Monday, May 1. Post time for the Kentucky Derby is set for 6:57 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.

Continuar will enter the Kentucky Derby off a third-place finish in the Group 2 UAE Derby on March 25 at Meydan. He received a Kentucky Derby invite via the Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby.

Continuar

Color: Chestnut

Bred in: Japan

Sire: Drefong

Dam: Pan De Ring, by King Kamehameha

Price tag: $635,432 at 2021 Japan Racing Horse Association Yearling and Foal Sale

Owner: Lion Race Horse Company Ltd., first Derby

Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi, first Derby

Jockey: Ryusei Sakai, first Derby

Record: 2-1-1 in five starts

Career earnings: $337,889

Road to the Kentucky Derby points: Qualified via Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby invitation

Last race: Third in Group 2 UAE Derby on March 25 at Meydan

Running style: Stalked the pace in the UAE Derby

Notes: Only two horses bred in Japan have competed in the Kentucky Derby — Master Fencer (sixth in 2019) and Crown Pride (13th in 2022) — but that number will increase this year with Derma Sotogake, Continuar and, possibly, Mandarin Hero. … Continuar’s only finish off the board was a fifth-place showing in the Group 3 Saudi Derby on Feb. 25. Derma Sotogake finished third in that race. … Horses coming from the UAE Derby are 0 for 18 all-time in the Kentucky Derby. The best finish came from Master of Hounds, who was fifth in 2011.

What they’re saying: After the UAE Derby, Yahagi said he would send Continuar to the Kentucky Derby because the 1 ¼-mile distance would suit his horse.

