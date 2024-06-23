Contingent at Barcelona pushing for Nico Williams signing over Luis Diaz

Barcelona have been extensively linked with both Luis Diaz and Nico Williams in recent weeks, as they look for a left winger. It appears two camps of opinion are forming on the issue.

On Sunday it was reported that Chelsea would prioritise a move for Williams after missing out on Michael Olise, however that has been shut down – the Blues seemingly feel he is too expensive. With that in mind, talk of either Diaz or Williams is hypothetical currently for Barcelona.

Barcelona are among the five clubs still in consideration for Joshua Kimmich. @Plettigoal — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 23, 2024

However Matteo Moretto has revealed to Football España that there are many at the club that are pushing for the signing of Williams, even if it is a difficult deal for them financially. His release clause is currently set at €58m, but the 21-year-old would likely require sizable wage.

Reading between the lines, the interest in Diaz almost always been accredited to Deco, which implies that the Sporting Director is facing opposition on his preferred choice. The same sources say that the cost would be around the same, for a player that is six years older.