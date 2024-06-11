Continental Clasico USA vs. Brazil: What to know before you go

Orlando will host the U.S. Men’s National Team in a friendly soccer match with Brazil at Camping World Stadium on June 12.

The friendly game is to prepare both teams for this summer’s Copa America tournament, which includes the USA, Brazil, and 14 other teams from the Americas and Caribbean.

And if you want to go, you still have a chance; tickets are still available.

If you’re heading to Camping World Stadium for the game, we’ve got everything you need to know before you go.

Match Day Schedule

2 p.m.: Parking lots will open

2 p.m.: Free shuttle service begins

2:30 p.m.: U.S. soccer block party opens

2:30 p.m.: U.S soccer Beer and Seltzer Garden opens

3 p.m.: North Box Office opens

5 p.m.: All stadium gates open

7 p.m.: Kickoff

Mobile ticketing

Fans are encouraged to download their tickets before arriving at the stadium on game day.

Stadium officials said screenshots are not valid for entry.





Where to park

Camping World Stadium on-site parking is available for the game. All stadium parking lots are manned and reserved for permit park, recreational vehicles, chartered buses, and disabled parking,

Parking lots open at 12:30 p.m. on gameday.





Tailgating

Tailgating is allowed in all Camping World Stadium lots except bus lots and Jones High School.

Click here for more information.

Shuttle service

There will be free downtown Orlando shuttle service that will start at 2 p.m.





Shuttle location

Downtown Orlando pick-up and drop-off: Central Avenue, between Hughey Avenue and Garland Avenue (under Interstate 4)

Stadium drop-off and pick-up: Church Street and Nashville Avenue





Camping World bag policy

The stadium said a clear bag policy is in effect.

Bag styles: clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 14″ x 14″ x 6″

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

Small clutch bags not exceeding 4.5″ x 6.5″ may be taken inside the stadium.

Camping World prohibited items

Bags larger than a clutch bag

Coolers

Briefcases

Backpacks

Fanny packs

Cinch bags

Luggage of any kind

Computer bags and camera bags or any bag larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″.

