‘Continental Clásico’: Orlando expects record attendance for USA vs. Brazil at Camping World Stadium

More than 50,000 people are expected to fill Camping World Stadium on Wednesday.

The U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team is set to face off against Brazil on Wednesday evening.

More than 53,000 tickets have already been sold for Wednesday’s match.

The big game will have a massive impact on the local economy.

Excitement is electric in Orlando as teams gear up for a historic night.

The U.S. Men’s National Team will take on powerhouse Brazil in a highly anticipated friendly match, dubbed the “Continental Clásico.”

Officials are expecting a sell-out crowd, which would be a U.S. soccer attendance record for Florida.

The event is estimated to generate $30 million for Central Florida’s economy.

“That’s a significant impact on hotels, restaurants, and businesses all around Orlando,” said Steve Hogan, CEO of Florida Citrus Sports.

With passionate fans traveling from across the country and the world, this match promises an electric atmosphere and a night to remember.

