In contentious battle of Texas, Abilene Christian University emerges as Cinderella contender
Krysten Peek recaps the stunning one-point game that sends ACU on to the next round, making them the only 14-seed to do so.
Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek reacts to #13 Ohio defeating #4 Virginia in an extremely close first round matchup.
Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek recaps a wild first round of the NCAA Tournament, including plenty of upsets and the PAC-12 finishing a perfect 5-0.
Brunson said little, but he did most of the effective fighting and won the bout going away.
He’ll return for sure, but who’ll truly be around to greet him upon his re-arrival?
UFC 260 is down a title fight after Alex Volkanovski announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus.
With 10 seconds left in the three-round bout, Santos was on his back. Standing, Dawson connected on two hammer fists, the second of which knocked out Santos’ mouthpiece and appeared to put him out.
Isaiah Wilson may have already run out of chances in the NFL.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James said he was hurting "inside and out" after suffering a right ankle injury on Saturday that will sideline him, but he vowed to return soon. James grabbed his ankle and rolled on the floor in pain after colliding with Atlanta's Solomon Hill while battling for a loose ball during the second quarter of the Lakers game against the Hawks. The 36-year-old MVP candidate was diagnosed with a high right ankle sprain and will be out indefinitely, the Athletic reported.
There are plenty of people within the MMA community that take Derek Brunson for granted, but they’re wrong for doing so. Regardless, Brunson is not concerned with whether or not he is being underestimated against Kevin Holland in the main event of UFC Vegas 22. “It doesn’t really matter to me. I haven’t really been focused on all that stuff,” Brunson said. “My focus for this camp has been preparation and worrying about myself. I’m ranked number seven, he’s ranked number ten. He’s trying to take my spot, so it’s just business to me.” Brunson has fought the who’s who in the middleweight division. Names like Anderson Silva, Jacare Souza, Lyoto Machida, Yoel Romero, Robert Whittaker, and of course, the reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. He’s also enjoying a three-fight winning streak, most recently notching an impressive TKO victory over middleweight upstart Edmen Shahbazyan in August of 2020. He faces a similar challenge in Holland, a young and hungry up and coming fighter with superstar potential. But perhaps Holland has a little more personality than Shahbazyan. Derek Brunson cracks Edmen Shahbazyan at UFC Vegas 5 UFC Vegas 22 Live Results: Brunson vs. Holland Derek Brunson intends to simply break Kevin Holland Holland shared that he has been frequently messaging Brunson over social media but to his dismay, has not gotten any responses from Brunson. Brunson refuses to pay any mind to Holland’s attempts to antagonize him. “Kevin Holland’s just a class clown. So I let him do his thing,” Brunson said. “He’s trying to be funny, but it doesn’t matter. You can talk; you can not talk. You can be silent; you can be outspoken. But I’m coming to knock people out. I’m coming to get finishes. So that’s not going to change one way or another.” Despite Holland’s antics, Brunson also provided some analysis of what he brings to the fight. “He’s rangy; he’s long. He comes to get it; he’s aggressive. But he’s breakable,” Brunson said. “We’re gonna get him to that breaking point and get the job done.” Brunson is deserving of an opponent above his rank with a win at UFC Vegas 22. He’s spent the past few fights of his fighting up and comers. With a victory over Holland, Brunson is more than capable of positioning himself for a fight that can propel him into the top 5 or even title contention. UFC Vegas 22: Brunson vs. Holland Preview Show (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
The Sixers president wants scoring in the paint to matter again.
Mitchell Trubisky will back up Josh Allen in Buffalo.
Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
It wasn’t the fight Brunson wanted, or felt he deserved after upping his winning streak to three after stopping Edmen Shahbazyan, but Brunson is nothing if not practical.
The ATP, which runs the men's tour, froze the rankings last year during the five-month shutdown of professional tournaments with countries imposing lockdown and sealing borders to check the spread of the novel coronavirus. When the tour restarted in August a revised system was put in place for calculating the rankings, which determine a players' ability to enter events and receive seedings. "The ranking doesn't really matter, especially with the system that we have now," Zverev, who is ranked seventh, told reporters ahead of this week's ATP 500 tournament in Acapulco, Mexico.
The Bears' plight is a reminder: It's hard to find a quarterback.
Kenny Golladay will be the Giants' top receiving option for the next few seasons.
Don't forget the celebratory cheesesteak.
Luka Magic makes you realize they call him Wonder Boy not because he was a boy wonder but because he plays with the wonder of a boy, “play” being the operative word.
This ain't college football.