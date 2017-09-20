Contending Rockies lose early lead, fall to Giants 4-3

San Francisco Giants pitcher Johnny Cueto throws against the Colorado Rockies during the seventh inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Charlie Blackmon had a two-run double in the second inning for his first career 200-hit season, but the contending Colorado Rockies couldn't hold the early lead and lost 4-3 to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night.

The Rockies' lead over the Brewers for the second NL wild card dropped to a half-game after Milwaukee won at Pittsburgh.

Hunter Pence hit a game-ending sacrifice fly with Colorado playing a five-man infield, with Carlos Gonzalez making an incredible diving catch. Pence followed up his two-run homer in the fifth as San Francisco grabbed the opener of a short two-game series between the NL West opponents.