Contenders to replace Greg Clarke at the FA

The Football Association is looking for a new chairperson after Greg Clarke resigned following inappropriate comments he made giving evidence during a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee hearing.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at a list of possible contenders.

Bobby Barnes

Bobby Barnes poses with Virgil Van Dijk at the 2019 PFA Awards (Barrington Coombs/PA)

The former West Ham and Swindon winger is a highly-experienced football administrator and is currently the PFA’s deputy chief executive, where he works across a diverse range of sectors such as equalities, commercial, education and financial. He is a board member of FIFPro, sits on FA disciplinary panels and has worked with UEFA’s Strategic Council.

Paul Elliott

Paul Elliott is a leading contender (Mike Egerton/PA)

Elliott currently sits on the FA’s board but does not having voting power. He is also chair of the Inclusion Advisory Board. He has been a leading voice in speaking out against racism and has long campaigned for more diversity at all levels of administration in the governing body.

Baroness Sue Campbell

Baroness Sue Campbell is director of women’s football at the FA (John Walton/PA)

With a wealth of experience of sports and football administration, Campbell was UK Sport chair for 10 years between 2003 to 2013, overseeing the hugely successful performance of Team GB at London 2012. The 72-year-old is already bedded in at the FA, having become head of women’s football in 2016 before changing roles to director of women’s football in 2018.

Peter McCormick

We can confirm that Greg Clarke has stepped down from his role as our chairman. Peter McCormick will step into the role as interim FA Chairman with immediate effect and the FA Board will begin the process of identifying and appointing a new chair in due course. — The FA (@FA) November 10, 2020

Given the clamour for diversity, McCormick is likely to be an outsider, but he has taken over from Clarke on an interim basis. He has been on the FA board since 2015 and has also acted as temporary chairman of the Premier League. He is a skilled administrator, sitting on disciplinary panels for the Premier League, FA and PGMOL.