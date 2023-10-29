Contender Edition: Longhorns Wire’s Big 12 Power Rankings for Week 10

The Big 12 pecking order underwent a seismic shift on Saturday. Several teams updated how they should be perceived this season.

Kansas State had the most dominant performance of the week. Their 41-0 win over Houston should indicate how high their ceiling is as the season closes. That they face Texas as they are peaking this week should be reason for caution for the Longhorns.

The Oklahoma Sooners’ Week 10 opponent is playing its best football as well. The Oklahoma State Cowboys enter the week red-hot with recent wins over Kansas State and Kansas.

The two matchups could sort out our power rankings moving forward, but will have a greater effect on the conference standings. Five teams in the league have just one conference loss.

Let’s rank power rank legitimate conference contenders.

Winning in Waco! 🙌 🌪🚨🌪 pic.twitter.com/zAb53oI9Vh — Iowa State Football (@CycloneFB) October 28, 2023

Iowa State is 4-1 in conference and therefore a Big 12 title game contender, but the one loss was ugly. The Cyclones big blemish came in the form of a 50-20 loss to Oklahoma. I wouldn’t hold my breath about the team making a title run.

Wake up and enjoy the highlights from our historic 38-33 win over Oklahoma 🎥 pic.twitter.com/0MCd0Bx9er — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) October 29, 2023

The lone two-loss team on our list checks in at No. 5 in our power rankings. Kansas proved it can win the big game and it’s primary flaw of run defense did not prove fatal against Oklahoma. Should other teams falter, Kansas could displace them in the rankings.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oklahoma State is playing its best football ahead of its rivalry game with Oklahoma. Running back and deserving potential Heisman contender Ollie Gordon is at the center of it. Saturday’s game against Oklahoma should be nothing but bedlam.

Kansas State Wildcats

We don’t overreact to one game around here, but K-State’s 41-0 win over Houston was impressive. The Wildcats will look to end a six-game losing streak to Texas this week.

Oklahoma Sooners

Kick time and TV coverage announced for Bedlam on Nov. 4 🆚 Oklahoma State

⏰ 2:30pm CT

📺 ABC#OUDNA pic.twitter.com/Apn0UdJkkZ — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) October 29, 2023

The lone Big 12 contender to lose falls to No. 2 this week. Oklahoma showed its floor this week in proving capable of losing to Kansas’ backup quarterback. Your floor can be as revealing as your ceiling. And while there were poor weather conditions, the Jayhawks scored 38 points in those conditions. Oklahoma State will be a huge test for the team.

Texas won a conference game by 29 points with a backup quarterback. It also scored 30 points for the eighth consecutive game. Those stats would have been unheard of for the program in recent seasons. The next test is staying in the title race against a capable Kansas State team and doing so without Texas’ starting quarterback.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire