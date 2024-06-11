Conte wants Chiesa and tries to keep Di Lorenzo at Napoli

Conte wants Chiesa and tries to keep Di Lorenzo at Napoli

Antonio Conte has been in close contact with both Federico Chiesa and Giovanni Di Lorenzo in recent days, keen for Napoli to snap up the former and stop the latter heading off to Juventus.

The 54-year-old Italian coach recently put pen to paper on a three-year contract with the Partenopei, ready for a new adventure in Serie A following his recent two-year spell with Inter, where he won a Scudetto.

Conte has already started to plan out his Napoli project with Aurelio De Laurentiis, accepting the imminent sale of Victor Osimhen but not willing to lose Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who is now on track to sign a new long-term contract in the Campania capital.

Conte talks to Chiesa and Di Lorenzo

Alfredo Pedulla details how Conte has held talks with both Chiesa and Di Lorenzo in recent days as he works to build up his Napoli squad, interested in bringing the Juventus winger to the club this summer.

In the meantime, he doesn’t want the Partenopei captain to head off to the Old Lady, but the 30-year-old right back has seemingly made up his mind and reports suggest that he’s agreed terms with the Turin giants.