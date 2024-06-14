Conte signs new Cardiff City deal

Midfielder Raheem Conte has signed a new one-year contract with Cardiff City, with an option for a further year.

The 21-year-old joined the Bluebirds in August 2022, having previously played in Queens Park Rangers' youth set-up.

Conte made his Cardiff debut in the 2-1 victory over Southampton in April and ended last season with three Championship appearances.

"I'm very pleased. On the back of last season and the momentum I had, I just want to take that into the new season," Conte told the club's website.

"When I made my debut, it was surprising the way that I took it into my stride to be honest.

"Everyone was supporting me and when I came on, I felt like I had to make an impression and I feel like I did well."