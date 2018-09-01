Conte was 'not nice' at Chelsea, says legend Cannavaro

Antonio Conte was Chelsea manager for two seasons, winning both the Premier League title and FA Cup

Antonio Conte was “not nice” to many people during his time at Chelsea, according to Italian football legend Fabio Cannavaro.

Conte left Chelsea in the summer following two successful seasons, winning the Premier League in the 2016/17 campaign and the FA Cup last term.

He has now been replaced at Stamford Bridge by another Italian, Maurizio Sarri.

Talking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Cannavaro said: “Sarri, I think he will do well in the Premier. But it must be said that as (Carlo) Ancelotti cleverly exploited his work, Maurizio is doing the same with Conte.



“Antonio has not been nice to many, but has left an important work culture. If you look, the Chelsea players were among the best in the World, at least in terms of their physical condition.”

Sarri has certainly hit the ground running since joining Chelsea, with the Blues winning their first three Premier League games, which included a victory over London rivals Arsenal.



