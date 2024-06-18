Conte and Mourinho still want Lukaku despite Belgium errors and Chelsea asking price

Romelu Lukaku has been criticised for missing two chances for Belgium against Slovakia, but according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Antonio Conte and José Mourinho are eager to reunite with the ex-Inter and Roma star next season.

Lukaku’s loan spell at Roma formally ends on June 30 and Chelsea are ready to listen to offers for the 31-year-old striker.

The former Inter star has been heavily criticised by fans and media for missing two goals for Belgium in a 1-0 loss against Slovakia on Monday, even if Big Rom was also unlucky as he had two goals disallowed on the Red Devils’ EURO 2024 debut.

According to Gazzetta, Chelsea won’t sell Lukaku for less than €43m this summer and despite a hefty price, Conte and Mourinho remain interested in the experienced forward.

Conte sees Lukaku as the ideal replacement for Victor Osimhen at Napoli, while Mou wants to bring him to Fenerbahce.

However, Gazzetta warns that if neither Napoli nor the Turkish side matches their asking price, they’ll try to sell Lukaku to a Saudi Pro League club.

Mourinho has recently said that he’s not interested in any Roma player, but Lukaku is formally under contract with Chelsea, so the Portuguese is believed to be keen on the ex-Giallorossi star.