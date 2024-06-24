Conte in a hurry to meet unhappy Napoli star Kvaratskhelia

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Antonio Conte is in a hurry to meet Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, while the Partenopei have offered the Georgian ace a contract extension with a release clause.

Conte wants to meet Napoli star Kvaratskhelia as soon as possible after hearing the star’s agent, Mamuka Jugeli, say that his client wants to leave the Stadio Maradona this summer.

Page 38 of Monday’s printed edition of Gazzetta confirms that the Italian tactician sees Kvara as a crucial part of his project at Napoli, so he’s determined to convince him to stay at the club.

Kvaratskhelia is still involved in the Euros with his national team, but if Georgia fail to beat Portugal on Wednesday, they’ll be eliminated from the tournament, so Conte would want to meet the winger before the start of the pre-season.

Napoli start preparations for the 2024-25 campaign in Dimaro, Trentino Alto Adige, on July 11 but players will likely meet a few days earlier in Dimaro for physical tests.

Kvaratskhelia is expected to join his teammates in Trentino after his holidays, but Conte wants to meet him before that.

Gazzetta adds that PSG have offered Kvara a €7.5m-a-year contract, while Napoli have proposed raising his salary from €1.5m to €5m plus add-ons.

Kvara’s new contract with the Partenopei would also include a release clause exceeding €120m, but it remains to be seen if the talented winger will accept the offer and when he will sit down with his new coach.