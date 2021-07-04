Contact tracing to continue for Lobos

Jul. 4—With life getting back to normal after what is hoped to be the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, University of New Mexico football coach Danny Gonzales said last week that his team will likely not reach the 85 percent vaccination rate the NCAA says is the goal for ending contact tracing.

With 57 percent of American adults fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Gonzales said his team will reside somewhere between those two percentage points.

He said he just isn't sure how many of his players have gotten a vaccination. The team's freshmen didn't arrive on campus until Friday, and while the coaching staff has encouraged them to get vaccinations on their own, Gonzales didn't have the data to give an answer about how many Lobos are fully vaccinated.

"We have 113 guys, so 96 would be the 85 percent threshold," he said.

Players who are fully vaccinated no longer need to test for COVID-19. Last year the Mountain West Conference mandated athletes get tested three times a week to remain eligible. Players who are not vaccinated are still being tested regularly by UNM. They are also required to wear masks during meetings, workouts, while traveling and in games.

Despite the restrictions, Gonzales said the offseason routine has returned to normal — or as normal as things can be considering the circumstances. Coaches are granted access to the players eight hours a week, and it's up to the coaching staff to determine how that time is used, be it in team meetings, film study, conditioning or in the weight room.

He said it's important to make things as simple as possible for the players. Simple makes the response time faster. Simple makes activities like getting the COVID-19 vaccine easier.

"That age group is very convenience oriented," Gonzales said.

UNM arranged to have the Pfizer vaccination delivered to the football team June 17. A row of tables and chairs was set up on the ground floor of the Tow Diehm Facility, coincidentally, in the exact spot players and coaches from every team in the athletic department conducted COVID-19 tests three times a week before vaccinations were approved.

Story continues

Gonzales said there were a few players who experienced mild symptoms after getting their first dose.

The week before the vaccination rollout, UNM's training staff distributed information about the vaccines and their possible ties to myocarditis, a condition that results in inflammation of the heart muscle.

As of Thursday, Harvard Medical School reported that there were about 1,000 cases of myocarditis and pericarditis (inflammation of the tissue surrounding the heart) in people who had received the COVID-19 vaccines provided by Pfizer, Moderna and BioNTech.

Gonzales said a couple of players disseminated that information and opted out of getting the shot. At no point, he said, did the university or the coaches tell the players they had to get vaccinated.

"Which I'm 100 percent good with," Gonzales said. "There is a lot of unknown."

The second round of shots will be Thursday, while first-timers for the freshmen will also have the option of getting vaccinated.

Every shot, Gonzales said, gets the Lobos just a little closer to the standard set by other teams and organizations.

The WNBA reported last week that 99 percent of its personnel had been vaccinated while three-fourths of teams in Major League Baseball have reached 85 percent. A number of college football teams have gotten to 85 percent while some conferences, like the SEC, will no longer conduct pandemic protocols once a team reaches that minimum number.

If and when that time comes, Gonzales is ready. So, too, are the Lobos.

After spending the 2020 season in Las Vegas, Nev., the players have a greater appreciation for what it means to be at home and getting back to representing New Mexico on their own field.

"We have an opportunity at 100 percent capacity [in the stadium]," Gonzales said. "People getting out, it's like a reset button."