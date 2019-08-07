Consumers Energy 400 Cheat Sheet

Last week was one of the five most accurate for the Rotoworld cheat sheets; 13 of our picks landed within three spots of their actual finish while another 10 were inside of five. Deciding who is going to run well on a road course is not nearly as difficult as determining who will pick the right strategy, but the few cautions in the Go Bowling at Watkins Glen International played into our favor.

The 2-mile tracks can be almost as predictable. This March at Auto Club Speedway, we placed the field within 4.32 positions of their actual on average – which is our second-best performance to date. By the time June rolled around, drivers and teams took a few more risks and some notable failures brought that down to 6.49.

There are several drivers with long streaks on this track type, however, and the Consumers Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway should be predictable once more. There are not many surprises among the top 10, so the best differentiators lie in the teens.



1. Kyle Busch

Busch has been perfect on 2-mile tracks in the past two seasons with a sweep of the top five and a victory at Auto Club this March. If you have an allocation remaining, this is the week to use it.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

2. Joey Logano

This will be a good week to see if Logano can get out of his recent slump. He has 16 top-10s on 2-mile tracks in his last 18 attempts with 56 percent of his starts ending in a top five.

3. Kevin Harvick

Last year Harvick was almost perfect at Michigan with a second to his teammate Bowyer in the spring and a victory in the Consumers Energy 400. This spring he was only seventh, however.

4. Denny Hamlin

This week could prove challenging in Hamlin's bid for a fifth consecutive top-five because he has not finished that well on a 2-mile track in his last six starts.

Story continues

5. Martin Truex Jr.

Last year Truex struggled a little at Michigan with results of 18th and 14th. This spring, he was back in top-five form with a third-place finish in the Firekeepers Casino 400.

6. Ryan Blaney

While his teammates are getting the lion's share of attention, Blaney is becoming the best value at Team Penske. On 2-mile tracks he has a current five-race streak of top-10s.

7. Erik Jones

Like his teammate Hamlin, this week will be a challenge for Jones as he battles to keep a top-five streak alive. He's finished in the top 10 only once at Michigan in five starts and had trouble there in June.

8. Kyle Larson

After scoring four wins and six consecutive top-three finishes on 2-mile tracks, Larson has not broken into the top 10 on this course type in his last four attempts. That could change this week.

9. Chase Elliott

Elliott got off to a great start at Michigan with three consecutive second-place finishes. He slipped to the high single digits in his next three starts, however, and then fell harder this June to 20th.

10. Brad Keselowski

In the first two races at Auto Club and Michigan this season, Team Penske swept the top 10. Keselowski enters the weekend with five consecutive results of sixth or better.

11. Kurt Busch

Busch's two strongest recent runs have come on similarly-configured, 1.5- and 2-mile tracks. He finished second in the Firekeepers Casino 400 this June and won at Kentucky Speedway.

12. Aric Almirola

We fully expected a top-12 finish from Almirola this June in the Firekeepers Casino 400 because he finished that well in his last five races on the 2-milers. He could only muster a 17th.

13. William Byron

In five starts on this track type, Byron has scored four top-20s. He's still looking for his first top-10, but this is a team that has grown a lot in the past few months.

14. Alex Bowman

One of Bowman's better runs came this June at Michigan when he finished 10th. Last year he was outside the top 15 on this track with the same team.

15. Clint Bowyer

If you have any misgivings about Bowyer at all this is a good week to let him rest. From 2011 through 2015 he scored nine consecutive top-10s, but his only one since then was a strategy-aided win last June.

16. Jimmie Johnson

The clock just keeps on ticking louder and louder for Johnson. With only four weeks to go in the regular season, he is in jeopardy of missing the playoffs for the first time ever and the team is unraveling just a bit.

17. Paul Menard

Keep a close eye on Menard because Michigan used to be his best track. Since joining the Wood Brothers he has not fared nearly as well, but that could change with a solid practice.

18. Ryan Newman

Newman was a very pleasant surprise this June when he finished eighth in the Firekeepers Casino 400. Three of his previous four attempts on 2-mile tracks ended in the 20s, however.

19. Austin Dillon

For players willing to take a risk, this week provides be a good opportunity to activate Dillon. Before finished 26th in the Firekeepers Casino 400, he had five consecutive top-15s - four of which were top-10s - in the previous five races.

20. Daniel Suarez

Suarez could be difficult to handicap this week. His first three attempts at Michigan ended 24th or worse, but he almost cracked the top 10 in this race last year and finished fourth in June.

21. Chris Buescher

With a little luck Buescher could crack the top 15 this week after finishing 16th in the Auto Club 400 and Firekeepers Casino 400. In 2017, he was sixth in the Consumers Energy 400.

22. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Roush Fenway Racing is not nearly as strong on 2-mile tracks as they were in their heyday, but Stenhouse has managed to finish in the top-20 most of the time during the past three seasons.

23. Matt DiBenedetto

DiBenedetto has become one of the best values on a weekly basis with six results of 17th or better in the last seven races. Four of these have been top-10s, so it's okay to roll the dice at Michigan.

24. Daniel Hemric

Hemric needs to turn his fortune around. He has finished outside the top 20 in three of the last four races this season - but he also has a top-10 at Pocono. This June, he nearly cracked the top 10 at Michigan with a 12th-place finish.

25. Bubba Wallace

Last week Wallace showed he would not be pushed around when he spun Kyle Busch after the former championed doored him on the straight. That could give him the confidence to return to his 2018 form on the 2-mile tracks where he finished between 19th and 23rd in three starts.

26. Ryan Preece

The 2-mile tracks have been kind to Preece so far in his rookie season. He finished 23rd in the Auto Club 400 and was 25th in the Firekeepers Casino 400. Expect another mid-20s result.

27. Ty Dillon

Dating back to a pre-rookie warm-up at Michigan in 2016, Dillon has finished 27th or better in eight of nine races on the 2-mile tracks. Two of these were top-20 in his freshman year.

28. Matt Tifft

Rounding out a roster can be challenging. Tifft gets special attention this week because he earned a 26th at Auto Club and a 24th at Michigan in his first two attempts on this track type.

29. Michael McDowell

This is the kind of consistency that fantasy owners want to see: McDowell has finished between 23rd and 27th in his last seven starts at Michigan and Auto Club.

30. Ross Chastain

Chastain missed the Firekeepers Casino 400 this spring. That means one has to look at his record on 2-milers last spring for his handicap and he was 26th in one of the two races. This March, he backed that up with a 28th at Auto Club.

31. Landon Cassill

Cassill has been consistent in his last three attempts on 2-mile tracks with results of 29th in each race. Last week he finished 29th at Watkins Glen.

32. David Ragan

In his last five starts on 2-mile tracks Ragan has had some solid performances like a pair of 25ths at Auto Club. He's also had a couple of 30-something finishes at Michigan to counterbalance those, however.

33. Corey LaJoie

With a little luck, LaJoie could be this week's most impressive sleeper. He finished 23rd in this spring's Firekeepers Casino 400 and hopes that the setup hasn't changed all that much since then. We have to handicap him by his season-long numbers, however.

34. Garrett Smithley

In this same ride in March, Smithley finished 36th in the Auto Club 400. He was significantly better in the Firekeepers Casino 400 driving for Premium Motorsports to a 30th.

35. Quin Houff

Houff has one previous start on the 2-milers. He took the Spire Entertainment No. 77 to a 32nd-place finish in the FireKeepers Casino 400. This week, he will move over to the Premium No. 27.

36. BJ McLeod

McLeod actually has a little experience on this track. Driving for Rick Ware in 2017/2018, he made three starts with a best of 31st in last year's edition of this race. He was 37th this spring on the sister track of Auto Club.

37. Austin Theriault

Theriault will make his third Cup start this week in Rick Ware's Chevrolet. In the two previous attempts he finished 35th at New Hampshire and 34th at Pocono.