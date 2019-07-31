Construction workers hang Cowboys flag outside Redskins training camp

A major holdout. Two fights. An injury scare with one of their first-round picks.

Yep, Redskins training camp is well underway. And Cowboys nation wants to remind Washington that they're always watching.

On Wednesday, construction workers hung a blue Cowboys flag outside an unfinished building adjacent to Redskins training camp.

Construction workers put a Dallas Cowboys flag up at work site next to Redskins training camp!!! 👀 @dallascowboys @Redskins @wusa9 @WUSA9sports pic.twitter.com/shCzFOoeeC



— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) July 31, 2019

However, the act of defiance was short-lived. Haynes replied to his own tweet 15 minutes later saying that the Redskins had sent over an official to have the flag be taken down. One hour later, there was no Cowboys flag to be seen outside the building.

Nonetheless, it's good to see the rivalry is alive and well.

The two teams will meet for the 119th time on Sept. 15 at FedEx Field, but that doesn't seem soon enough.

