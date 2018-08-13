Construction issues force Seahawks-Raiders London game to be moved to Wembley Stadium

The Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders were scheduled to be the first NFL teams to play in Tottenham Hotspur’s new White Hart Lane stadium, but safety concerns mean a change of venue for the Week 6 matchup.

‘Issues with critical safety systems’

Tottenham posted a stadium update to its website on Monday, saying, “Recent testing and commissioning has now shown issues with the critical safety systems.”

The team and construction group have been meeting to review the situation and determine a new timetable to fix the issues and undergo a re-test.

Not ready yet: Tottenham Hotspur announced Monday that its new White Hart Lane stadium isn’t quite ready to open, leading to several events moving to Wembley Stadium, including the Oct. 14 Seahawks-Raiders game. (AP)

Without getting the needed safety license, the test events scheduled for the stadium in the coming weeks had to be rescheduled, and Tottenham’s home matches against Liverpool on Sept. 15 and Cardiff City on Oct. 6 will be played at Wembley Stadium.

And the Raiders-Seahawks game on Oct. 14 will be at Wembley as well.

Short-term problem, long-term agreement

The NFL and Tottenham signed an agreement in 2015 for the Spurs’ new stadium to host two games a season once the facility opened in 2018.

If the league is bothered by the delay, it wasn’t saying so in a statement.

“Everyone has been so excited about the prospect of playing in the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and I know all at the Club are very disappointed, but determined to clear this final hurdle,” league vice president of international Mark Waller said. “We totally understand the issue. We shall continue to work with them towards making our future games at Spurs a huge success.

“The new stadium will be an amazing venue for the NFL and we are very excited about our long-term partnership with Tottenham Hotspur.”

Anyone holding tickets for the game between Seattle and Oakland will be receiving information later this week on any relevant changes with the change of venue.

Seattle making first London trip

Though the NFL has held at least one game a year in London for a decade, this is the first time that the Seahawks are playing in England.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans are also making their debuts in London this season, meaning that only Panthers, Packers and Texans have yet to play a game in the U.K.

