Construction of concrete pad approved for mini-pitch soccer court

Jun. 4—The Newton City Council on May 20 approved the construction of a new concrete pad that would be used for the mini-pitch soccer court project at Maytag Park.

Earlier in May the council secured the location of the mini-pitch, which is a small, futsal-style soccer field. The mini-pitch would be a roughly 58-foot by 112-foot structure located near the existing basketball court and tennis courts. Local residents and the nonprofit Kick It Forward are fundraising for the project.

As of June 1, the project has raised more than $130,000 of its more than $156,000 goal, according to data posted by Kick It Forward. The Des Moines-based nonprofit's mission is to find innovative ways to eliminate financial barriers for youth to advance through soccer. It has completed many mini-pitch projects.

Documents included in the city council agenda show five contractors from Central Iowa submitted bids to the City of Newton.

A&A Concrete, LLC of Marshalltown submitted the low bid of $40,222.50. The city council voted 6-0 to award the contract to A&A. JRF Concrete, LLC bid $45,491; TK Concrete, Inc. bid $46,872; Jerry's Quality Concrete bid $58,570; and Central Iowa Excavation, LLC bid $66,023.51.

The engineer estimated the project would cost $58,731, putting the project below estimate. The project completion date is July 31.

The costs of the project will be paid using 2024A bond funds.