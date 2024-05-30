Construction of Broncos’ newly-named training facility will begin after training camp

The Denver Broncos had been debating whether to begin construction on their new training facility before or after training camp this summer. A decision has now been made — construction will begin after camp, making it easier for fans to attend practices this summer.

Broncos president Damani Leech confirmed pushing back the start of construction in a recent interview with The Denver Post‘s Parker Gabriel.

“[We will] hold off on the start of major construction until right after training camp,” Leech told Gabriel.

Last year, the team wrapped up training camp on Aug. 17. Denver had 12 practices open to the public in 2023. This year’s camp schedule (expected to arrive next month) will likely have a similar number of open practices.

Our current & future training facility has a new name: Broncos Park Powered by @CommonSpirit! As we continue our healthcare partnership, this new name reflects the transition of many former Centura care sites to the CommonSpirit Health brand. 📰: https://t.co/Byo1L8APDS pic.twitter.com/Gj2ry0VgdP — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 29, 2024

The team plans to have construction for the new $175 million facility done in 2026. In the meantime, a new name has already been announced. Formerly called Centura Health Training Center, the team’s headquarters will now be named Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. The name change followed Centura Health’s switch to CommonSpirit Health.

“Designed with a focus on player health and performance, Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit will feature 320,000 total square feet on a 26-acre campus with a new three-story main building attached to the existing Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse,” according to the team’s official website.

The Broncos began training camp on July 28 last summer. The team’s 2023 camp schedule was announced in late June.

