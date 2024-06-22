Construction at Bowers in full motion

Jun. 22—HUNTSVILLE — As the 2024 football season creeps up, Elliott T. Bowers Stadium will have a slightly different look for this season.

Some of the new looks will come from the track being removed, the turf being replaced and the expansion of the Ron Mafrige Field House.

While the removal of the track frees up space, it will not be used to add any additional seating at this time, according to a team spokesperson.

The turf will stretch 82 yards in width giving them more "usable area" and a 14-foot concrete ring that can be used for equipment trucks.

Once the turf project is completed at Bowers, the crew will shift its focus to the Bearkat Softball Complex to resurface the softball facility.

The key piece of returfing at Bowers Stadium is removing the crown for drainage and installing drainage underneath the field that creates a level playing field rather than a gentle slope. The new turf will also feature cooling pellets that keep the playing surface cooler than the turf in the past. The softball field will also feature the same turf.

The turf replacement at Bowers is slated to be completed in early August to ensure the Bearkats can keep its fall camp schedule intact.

As far as the pressbox and the west side of Elliott T. Bowers Stadium, construction will start after the 2024 football season. It is a two-year project that will overlap into the 2025 season.

On the field house, the project is expected to be completed, or at least usable, by Sept. 14 for the Bearkats home opener against Hawaii. The project is expanding the visiting locker room while adding more space for teams.

The visiting concourse will likely remain the same for the foreseeable future.

With the removal of the track, it has left the track and field team without a home track to run on, but there are plans in the works to build a new facility on campus. Locations are being determined for the future facility.

Sam Houston Athletics signed with Page Southerland Page, Inc. and will be in collaboration with architecture firm DLR Group to design and construct the new press box.

"It's an exciting time for Bearkat Football. Sam Houston State University's new stadium press box is a major milestone for the university and the athletics program. Fans, alumni, donors, student-athletes and the entire campus community will be offered upgraded amenities and a variety of settings to enjoy football games and support campus events. Page, DLR Group, and our design team partners are honored to collaborate with the university on this project and be a part of this incredible opportunity to positively impact campus activities and enhance the game day experience," the firms said in a statement.